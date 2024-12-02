Oleksandr Karasevych was appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Oleksandr Karasevych was appointed to the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Oleksandr Karasevych started his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2003.

He worked as the Consul of Ukraine in Toronto, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Director of the Department of Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnerships of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as well as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Prior to that, the government dismissed Oleksandr Bankov from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Karasevych from the post of ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

