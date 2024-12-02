The system of instant transfers has started in Ukraine. How it works

A new version of the electronic payment system of the National Bank of Ukraine — SEP-4.1 with the possibility of instant credit transfers — was launched in Ukraine on December 1. They are already available in 10 banks.

This was reported by the National Bank.

Instant SEP transfers are available to everyone who is connected to the system: banks, non-bank payment service providers, the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

The transfer can be made by both an individual and a legal entity. The maximum amount of one payment is 100 thousand hryvnias, and the time is no more than 10 seconds.

Thanks to instant transfers, Ukrainians will receive quick crediting of funds in real time — this is important, in particular, when paying for goods and services. It will also contribute to the acceleration of the digitalization of financial services in Ukraine and the development of cashless payments.

The National Bank expects that instant transfers will increase competition between payment systems and services, and will also ensure integration with international instant transfer systems, including the European Union, in the future.

The following banks have already joined the instant SEP transfer:

National Bank of Ukraine;

JSC "Oschadbank";

"Oschadbank"; JSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK;

JSC "SKY BANK";

AB "CLEARING HOUSE";

JSC "UKRSIBBANK";

JSC "Ukreximbank";

JSC EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL BANK;

JSC "SENSE BANK";

JSC "ALTBANK";

JSC "Idea Bank".

An instant transfer is a payment operation, thanks to which funds are instantly credited to the recipientʼs account through SEP. Such a payment transaction is provided for by amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Payment Services", which entered into force on November 8.

In nine months of 2024, about 347 million payments were made through SEP. This is 13.4% more compared to the same period in 2023.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.