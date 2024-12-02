Russia attacked Ternopil with drones — one person was killed. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation

Russia attacked Ternopil with drones. It is known about the deceased and three wounded — the prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on December 2, 2024, at around 1:05 a.m., the Russians attacked a five-story residential building in Ternopil with drones.

A fire broke out on the upper floors of the building.

There is also damage to the windows of neighbouring buildings, a school and 20 cars. 100 residents were evacuated from the building.

Psychologists work at the scene of the hit.

