The Air Defense Forces shot down 52 enemy drones out of 110

On the night of December 2, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched UAVs from Kursk, Oryol, Millerov, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 52 enemy drones out of 110. Another 50 drones were lost in location, 6 — left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Russian Federation and Belarus, and one more — in the air.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, units of electronic defense systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Air Defense Forces worked in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

A drone hit a residential building in Ternopil. The State Emergency Service reports one dead and three wounded. A fire broke out on the upper floors. The windows of neighboring buildings, a school and 20 cars were also damaged. 100 residents were evacuated from the building.

