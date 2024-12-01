The Russians attacked Kherson with drones. There are dead and wounded (updated)

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian military in Kherson, three people were previously known to have died.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson military administration, and Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this.

It is also known about 7 wounded people, they are in the hospital where doctors are examining them and providing all the necessary assistance.

Updated at 11:15 am. The number of wounded increased to 8.

Six people from Kherson were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries. A 56-year-old woman has shrapnel wounds to her head, arms and legs. Another 70-year-old resident was found to have a broken leg.

Around 8:15 a.m. on December 1, the Russians attacked public transport in the Dnipro district of Kherson with drones.

