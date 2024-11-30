The Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region: four people died, more than 20 were injured

On the evening of November 30, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and there were casualties.

This was reported by the head of regional military administration, Serhii Lysak.

At first, it was reported that three people died and 21 were injured. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the fourth dead person.

Eight victims are in serious condition. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.

It is also known that among the wounded, one child — an 11-year-old boy — is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

The attack also started three fires. A shop, an apartment building and private houses were on fire.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.