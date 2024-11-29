Ukraine returned eight children from the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

The returned children are from 6 to 16 years old. Some of them have diseases, so they were met in Ukraine together with ambulances. Among the returned children is a boy who, at the time of the Russian invasion, lived in the Oleshky Childrenʼs Boarding Home. The Russians took the children from it to occupied Skadovsk and Russia.

"Family circumstances and the lack of prospects for a good future for the children prompted the adults with whom the young Ukrainians were staying to take decisive action to return the children to Ukraine," said Lubinets.

Seven children were returned through the mediation of Qatar. Another boy was returned through the humanitarian corridor.