AMCU allowed businessman Krippi to purchase the “Ukraine” hotel in Kyiv

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) granted permission to Maxim Crippaʼs Ola Fine company to privatize the “Ukraine” Hotel in Kyiv.

This is stated in the notification of the department.

"OLA FINE LLC has been granted permission to acquire control over assets in the form of a single property complex of the state-owned enterprise Hotel Ukraine," the message reads.

On October 18, it became known about the sale of the "Ukraine" hotel for 2.5 billion hryvnias. It has 14 floors, 363 rooms, 6 conference halls, parking and other amenities for guests.

According to the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the initial cost of the hotel was 1 047 637 152 hryvnias. During the three-round auction, its value increased 2.5 times to 2.511 billion hryvnias.

Готель «Україна»

"Ukraine" is not Krippiʼs first hotel. In 2020, he bought the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv from the State Property Fund of Ukraine, and in 2023 he bought a country complex with a villa, several guest houses, a spa center, a restaurant and a hotel in Koncha-Zaspa from the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Also in 2022, Krippi became the official owner of the Ukrainian e-sports team NAVI.

