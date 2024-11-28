Schemes: In the spring of 2022, the Russians organized a filtration camp in Belarus

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians organized a filtration camp in Belarus. There they illegally detained and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, including children. It was probably active from March to May 2022.

This is stated in the Schemes investigation, which was conducted together with the "Belarusian Investigative Center", the Belarusian editorial office of "Radio Liberty", the project on documentation of war crimes Reckoning Project and the hacker group "Cyberpartizans".

This is a filtration camp in the Belarusian city of Narovlya, a city on the banks of the Prypyat River 70 km from the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which the Russians captured at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

The filtration camp was based in one of the buildings of the Prypyat Alliance, a state-owned enterprise in Belarus.

The number of Ukrainian civilians who were taken to Narovla by the Russian military is likely to be in the hundreds — this is indicated by the fact that many Ukrainian prisoners who were taken out of the Hostomel airport ended up in Belarus.

Detainees held there were interrogated and beaten, and their footage was used in propaganda videos.

Some human rights defenders call this camp one of the most cruel in the treatment of prisoners, writes Schemes.

According to lawyers, the actions of the authorities of Belarus can also be qualified as an international crime. After all, she allowed the Russian army to place a filtration point on the territory of the sovereign state, where not only military personnel were detained, but also Ukrainian civilians, including children.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.