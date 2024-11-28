The Russians shot dead Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk district

Russian soldiers shot four more Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction (Donetsk region). The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on November 22, the Russian military attacked the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka, (Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region). During the assault, the Russians captured four Ukrainian servicemen, after which they started shooting at them with automatic weapons.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office once again emphasized that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions — it is classified as a grave international crime.

In October — November of this year, law enforcement officers registered 13 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a third of all proceedings initiated in 2024 based on such facts.

