Ukraine will receive €18.1 billion from the EU. This is part of the loan, which will be repaid with the frozen assets of Russia

Ukraine will receive €18.1 billion from the European Union (EU).

The relevant agreement was signed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

These funds are part of a $50 billion loan from the G7 countries, which will be repaid with profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Frozen Russian Assets

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU is almost €211 billion. In total, the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion in securities and cash.

On October 23, the Council of the EU finally approved granting Ukraine a loan of up to €35 billion. This money is the blocʼs contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (€45 billion) loan, which will be repaid with profits from Russiaʼs frozen assets.

And on October 26, the G7 ("Big Seven") countries agreed on a $50 billion loan for Ukraine at the expense of income from frozen assets of Russia.

Funds will be transferred through "different channels" — both to replenish the Ukrainian budget and for military aid and the restoration of Ukraineʼs infrastructure.

Reuters notes that Ukraine will receive all funds under the loan by the end of 2027.

