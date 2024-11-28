On November 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the state budget for 2025.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the relevant project as a whole on November 19. 257 parliamentarians voted for it.

The state budget for 2025 included record expenditures at the level of 3.94 trillion hryvnias. Of these, defense expenditures amount to 2.22 trillion hryvnias.

The state budget draft states that the stateʼs income will amount to 2.3 trillion hryvnias. Here, 141 billion hryvnias were taken into account from the tax draft law No. 11416-d on the historic increase of taxes in Ukraine, which was approved by the Verkhovna Rada back in October and which the president has not yet signed.

External financing next year will reach $38.4 billion.

The state budget for 2025 also included money for "National Cashback" and "Winter is Support", which provides for the allocation of one thousand hryvnias to all Ukrainians, and 1.5 billion hryvnias for a telethon.

The head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa noted that the state budget for 2025 takes into account the interests and support of the capacity of small and front-line communities — 64% of personal income tax was left at the same level without increasing it, front-line communities will not transfer the reverse, an additional subsidy for the victims will be preserved territory

Funds were also pledged for the subsidized mortgage program, and spending on education and medicine increased by 18 and 12 billion hryvnias, respectively. Pidlasa noted that they found an opportunity to finance additional payments to teachers, which compensate them for the increase in taxes.

The state budget also allocated 10.5 billion hryvnias for specialists in accompanying veterans, creating veteran spaces, buying apartments for veterans, and other state support programs.

According to Pidlasa, the state is trying to solve the problem of exorbitant pensions for privileged pensioners, in particular those who settled in the Chornobyl zone after 1993. It is also about "another series of distortions in the social sphere, which give rise to enormous injustice”. Roksolana Pidlasa notes that currently, the arrears from the payment of pensions transferred in the courts amount to 73 billion hryvnias.

The cost of payments to the settlers of the Chornobyl zone after 1993 reaches about 15 billion hryvnias.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine asked Volodymyr Zelensky to speed up the signing of laws on tax increases and the state budget for 2025. The president said that he will sign the law on the state budget already on November 28.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.