”Ukrposhta” informed about the release of “Country of Volunteers” stamps

"Ukrposhta" declares the release of a new charity postage stamp for International Volunteer Day — "Country of Volunteers".

This was reported by the press service of the postal operator.

Postage stamps depict a car that speeds through the countryʼs roads to deliver everything you need. The sketch was created by Anastasia Bondarets, it was chosen by Ukrainians by voting at the All-Ukrainian contest.

The works of the other finalists of the competition — Anastasia Tuka, Svyatoslav Romanchak and Maria Suslova — were reproduced on an artistic envelope, card and folder for release.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The circulation of the stamp is 300 000. Stamps can already be pre-ordered on the website, and from December 2, they can be bought in branches and philatelic shops. Each stamp has an additional face value of 5 hryvnias, which is deducted for charitable purposes. The postal set, which includes the "Country of Volunteers" sheet, the "First Day" envelope and a card, costs 158 hryvnias.

International Volunteer Day is celebrated every year on December 5. It was established by the UN General Assembly in 1985 to recognize the contribution of volunteers to the development of society and raise awareness of their work.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.