AFP: Hamas is ready for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

The Hamas group is ready to conclude an agreement with Israel on a cease-fire in Gaza.

A senior official of the Palestinian organization told AFP about this.

The organization welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. According to the anonymous representative of the militants, the mediators have already been informed of a similar wish of Hamas.

"We have told mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious prisoner exchange deal," the official said.

At the same time, he accused Israel of allegedly obstructing the agreement.

The war between Israel and Hamas

The new escalation of the war has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a massive missile attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory and killed 1,195 civilians, and took more than 250 hostages and took them to Gaza. Some of them were released, some have already died. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas claims that more than 44 000 Gazans were killed during the Israeli operation, and hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes. It is impossible to confirm these data, especially regarding the dead. Hamas does not separate civilians and fighters in its statistics.

