Law enforcement officers detained suspects in the terrorist attack in Zhytomyr on November 20

Law enforcement officers detained five people who detonated an explosive device near the regional police headquarters in Zhytomyr on November 20. They were informed about the suspicion of committing a terrorist act based on a previous conspiracy.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, these people carried out the orders of the Russian special services, which recruited them through Telegram channels in search of "quick money".

To carry out the terrorist attack, they remotely set off an improvised explosive device near the building of the local police district administration. Prior to that, the suspects stuffed explosives with nails and disguised them in a thermos.

They recorded the explosion on hidden video cameras.

Among the detainees is a 46-year-old man from Kharkiv, who served two sentences for robbery and robbery. This time he was buying components for explosives.

Next, residents of Zhytomyr aged 15, 16, 18 and 20 had their missions. Two of them took these components from the hiding place and made an explosive device.

Two other co-conspirators installed video cameras near the state institution, planted explosives there and set them off remotely.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized components of an explosive device, SIM cards, and mobile phones with evidence of the crime from those involved in the case.

They face up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property.

Recently, there have been more and more cases of attempts to blow up police stations or other state bodies in Ukraine. For example, a man who tried to blow up a police uniform was detained in Kyiv.

