Trump decided on the head of the US Navy

The US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen businessman John Phelan as his candidate for the post of head of the Navy.

This was reported by Trump, reports Politico.

"John will be a tremendous strength to our service members and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision," Trump said.

John, who has "incredible knowledge and experience," will improve the lives of Americans, he said. It is supposed to bring real results for the fleet and the US in general.

Phelan currently heads Rugger Management, a private equity firm. He was also a major donor to Trumpʼs campaign and even hosted the Republican at his home this summer.

In April, Phelan donated $834 600 to Trumpʼs joint fundraising committee, Trump 47. He also donated to a number of GOP government agencies during the presidential campaign.

At the same time, Politico notes that John Phelan did not serve in the army and does not have long experience in the Navy.