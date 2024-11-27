Trumpʼs team signed a transfer of power document with the Biden administration

President-elect Donald Trumpʼs transition team on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden.

This is reported by AP.

From now on, Trumpʼs team will have access to the information of federal agencies necessary to prepare for taking over the government.

The memorandum was supposed to be signed earlier, but it was done with a delay. At the same time, Trumpʼs team has made some demands that go against protocol and some established procedures that have been used for decades during transitions of power.

The issue is that Trumpʼs team did not sign an additional, separate agreement with the presidential administration that would have provided access to secure government offices and email accounts. All because it would require the president-elect to disclose who will donate to his transition period and limit contributions to $5 000.

AP writes that before Trumpʼs team gets access to closed federal information, it must disclose the sources of donations to avoid conflicts of interest.

The White House said it disagreed with such a decision, but was working on alternative ways of working so as not to jeopardize the US national security.

For example, agencies will be able to request in-person meetings and review documents, since Trumpʼs team has refused to switch to using secure phones and computers. For non-classified information, agencies can require Trumpʼs transition staff to certify that they are taking basic security measures, such as using two-factor authentication for their accounts.

The president-electʼs transition team says it will publicly disclose its donors and will not accept foreign donations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.