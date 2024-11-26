The oldest living man in the world John Alfred Tinniswood died at the age of 112.

The information was confirmed by his family, the BBC writes.

Tinniswood died on Monday, November 25, at a nursing home in Southport.

John became the oldest person in the world in April this year, when the Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora died at the age of 114.

His family said Mr Tinniswoodʼs last day was "surrounded by music and love".

Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, the same year the Titanic sank. He is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He served in the Royal Army Pay Corps during the Second World War, where, in addition to accounting and auditing, he was involved in logistical matters, including locating soldiers and food supplies.

After the Second World War, Tinniswood worked for the Royal Mail, then as an accountant for Shell and BP until he retired in 1972.

His family said he led an "active life in retirement", working in the community as a churchwarden at Blundellsands United Reformed Church, where he also preached.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.