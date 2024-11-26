Russia was again not accepted into the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

For the second year in a row, Russia was not included in the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for 2025-2027.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This is another evidence of the ongoing international isolation of the aggressor state, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted.

Instead, the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons includes the Czech Republic and North Macedonia — these two states implement the provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and, therefore, will contribute to the effective operation of the OPCW.

140 states voted for the composition. 86 countries voted for Macedonia, 128 for the Czech Republic, and 56 for the Russian Federation.

From February 24, 2022 to November of this year, the Russian occupiers used chemical weapons against the Ukrainian army more than 4,613 times.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is the executive body of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. It entered into force in 1997. OPCW works to achieve a peace free of chemical weapons. It includes more than 190 countries, and the Executive Council consists of 41 countries, which are elected by the Conference of the participating states and change every two years. The principle of fair geographical distribution, the importance of the chemical industry, political interests and security interests are taken into account for the selection.

For the first time, they were not accepted into the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of the Russian Federation in 2023.

