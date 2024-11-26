76 Russian drones out of 188 and four ballistic missiles were shot down in the sky of Ukraine

On the night before November 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy fired “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Kursk regions. UAVs of the Shahed type and UAVs of an unknown type were launched from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected 192 air targets:

four “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

188 enemy UAVs.

As of 09:00, air defenses shot down 76 enemy drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

In addition, 95 UAVs were lost in location, probably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, five drones flew in the direction of Belarus.

Critical infrastructure objects have been hit, private and multi-apartment buildings have been damaged in several regions. In particular, the Russians fired at the energy infrastructure of Ternopil, the mayor of the city Serhiy Nadal said.

Trolleybuses in Ternopil are temporarily not running — they will be replaced by buses. The central water supply is restored, and schools and kindergartens will work as usual. Nadal did not specify what exactly the Russians struck, but at night the Air Force warned about the movement of drones in the direction of Ternopil.

