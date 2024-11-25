The Unified State Register of Pets is launched in Ukraine

The Unified State Register of Pets is starting to work in Ukraine. Its purpose is to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases, to harmonize Ukrainian and European legislation on the treatment of animals.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The only state register of pets is a state register on the Diya.Engine platform, where data about cats, dogs and ferrets will be stored. There will be the name and description of the animal, information about vaccination and biosterilization, contact details of the owners or keepers and other data essential for the health of the animal.

Thanks to the state register, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the State Production and Consumer Service will collect and analyze up-to-date data on the number of domestic animals, their state of health and vaccination. This is expected to reduce the risk of spreading dangerous infections such as rabies.

Thanks to the registry, pet owners will be able to restore lost documents. It will also simplify the search for registered animals that are lost.

The unified state register of pets is also a step on the way to European integration

"In the future, we plan to integrate the Ukrainian register with international databases, which will make the identification process even more effective," the head of the State Production and Consumer Service Serhiy Tkachuk emphasized.

How it will work

The first stage of launching the registry is the authorization of state and private veterinary institutions . Training webinars have already been planned for veterinarians, and technical support will be available in November-December, where veterinarians will be given advice on authorization.

To register, you will first need to fill out an application — it will take a maximum of 30 minutes. After that, the State Production and Consumer Service must check the data within 10 working days, agree or reject the application and send a notification about the result of the review.

After confirmation of authorization, the head of the veterinary facility will be able to enter the data about the veterinarians who will directly register the animals into the Register. After that, veterinarians must fill in their personal information.

Veterinary institutions and doctors will be able to log in to the Register only through the state interface.

At the same time, veterinary clinics that already use veterinary information systems, having successfully authorized, will be able to start registering animals after the start of the campaign directly through these platforms.

After successful authorization, the veterinary facility will be ready to start registering pets. This will be the second stage of the registry launch.

It was previously reported that this is how owners will be able to create an electronic vet passport.

The service will be free of charge. And when the registration of pets becomes massive and the registry is sufficiently full, the project team will launch the display of veterinary passports in the "Diia" application. It is expected that traveling with animals in Ukraine will become easier.

