Russia launched a missile attack on Kharkiv — 19 people were injured

On the morning of November 25, the Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv. 19 people were injured, 13 of them were hospitalized.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The blow was delivered around 08:30. He came to the Kyivsky district of the city. A fire broke out on one of the central streets, more than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were damaged. Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kharkiv from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

13 women and six men aged 21 to 71 were injured. 16 victims are in average condition, others have minor injuries. 13 people were hospitalized.

