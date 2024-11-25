Opendatabot: Almost 200 companies from Ukraine are under sanctions of the National Security Council

184 companies are under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in Ukraine. Most of them are in Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv regions. Most often, these entrepreneurs are engaged in wholesale trade.

This is reported by the digital service for the analysis of state data Opendatabot.

Most of the businesses appeared on the list after the updates in 2024. So this year they increased almost three times: by 119 companies. The fewest companies were added to the sanctions list in 2023 — only 10 (5.4%).

Every second company from the total number will be under sanctions until 2027. Another 19.4% (or 36 businesses) will be released from restrictions no earlier than 2034. 15.1% (or 28 firms) are under indefinite sanctions.

Among these businesses, 61 companies (33.2%) are the most specialized in wholesale trade, except for trade in cars and motorcycles. Another 10.3% are engaged in specialized construction work — 19 enterprises. In third place are two industries — film production and building construction — with 7 companies each (or 3.8%).

The largest number of businesses under sanctions are located in Kyiv — a total of 102. There are 17 (or 9.2%) in Odesa. Lviv region is also among the leaders — there are 13 sanctioned firms, which is 7.1%.

Among companies under restrictions, the top three by revenue in 2023 were:

Parimatch — 2.6 billion hryvnias;

Colden Funds — 223 million hryvnias;

High-voltage Union-RZVA — 120 million hryvnias.

It is possible to leave the sanctions list if such decision of NSDC is signed by the President of Ukraine or if the period of validity of restrictions against the enterprise has expired and they have not been renewed. The most profitable businesses that have already left the sanctioned list are:

M.S.L. — 346 million hryvnias;

Patriot — 4.8 million hryvnias;

FOSAGRO-Ukraine — 4.7 million hryvnias.

At the end of 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented two packages of sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. They concerned, in particular, 119 companies, most of which are registered in Russia or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

On February 1, 2024, the State Register of Sanctions became operational in Ukraine. There you can get information about 17,202 individuals and legal entities. The register was created at the request of the law, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada last year in July.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.