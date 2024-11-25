General Staff: Russia lost 1 610 soldiers and 22 artillery systems over the past day

On November 24, Russia lost 1 610 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another six tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 114 operational-tactical drones, 84 vehicles and two special equipment.

In total, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost more than 732 thousand soldiers killed and wounded. For more information, see the infographic:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.