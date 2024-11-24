Air defense forces shot down 50 of 73 Russian drones that attacked Ukraine at night

On the night of November 24, the Russians launched 73 Shahed drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Oryol and Bryansk regions over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, Air Defense Forces shot down 50 enemy drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr regions.

Another 19 drones were lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces.

There are four enemy UAVs in the air, combat work continues.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In Kyiv, the alarm sounded for three hours, there was no destruction in the city, there was no information about the victims.

