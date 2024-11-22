The police have completed the investigation into the ex-president of Brazil Bolsonaro in the coup dʼétat case

Brazilʼs federal police have completed an investigation into the countryʼs former president Jair Bolsonaro and members of his government in organizing a coup dʼétat.

Reuters and Axios write about it.

The proposed indictments against Bolsonaro and 36 others conclude a two-year investigation by Brazilʼs Federal Police into the fallout from the election, which the populist leader has never formally acknowledged.

Brazilʼs Supreme Court will decide whether to refer the case to the countryʼs attorney general. He already has to decide whether to bring official charges against Bolsonaro and his accomplices so that they appear before the court, or to stop the investigation.

Reuters writes that Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet will most likely not bring any charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro, members of his government and the military until next year.

According to agency sources, the attorney general plans to combine three Federal Police investigations into Bolsonaroʼs actions and prepare a single global indictment against him.

Earlier this year, federal police closed two separate criminal investigations into Bolsonaro and his associates, formally charging them with forging COVID-19 vaccination cards while in office and embezzling jewelry donated by the Saudi government.

Bolsonaro was president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. After he lost the election, his supporters stormed the presidential palace and other government buildings. Later, because of this, Bolsonaro was banned from running for the presidency for eight years.

