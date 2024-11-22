The first “eOselya” loan was issued under new conditions in Ukraine— with a reduced down payment for young people

In Ukraine, for the first time, a loan was issued under the new conditions of the "eOselya" program. Earlier in November, the government halved the amount of the first contribution for citizens under the age of 26.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Economy.

The decision to update the program was made due to the fact that the share of youth among its participants was only 9%. To make the program affordable for young people, the government has reduced the down payment for housing from 20% to 10%.

"A young entrepreneur from Chernihiv who dreamed of owning his own apartment took advantage of this opportunity," said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

You can take out an affordable mortgage under the "eOselya" program through the "Diia" application. For this you need:

in the "Diia" app go to the "Services" section and then select "eOselya";

fill out an application and select an authorized bank;

sign the necessary documents using "Diia.Signature";

after receiving a response from the authorized bank in the "Diia" application, you can start issuing a mortgage.

Since the beginning of 2024, 7 968 Ukrainian families have received loans on preferential terms under the "eOselya" affordable mortgage program. The total amount of loans during this time is UAH 13.65 billion.

What is "eOselya"?

The state program "eOselya" became operational in October 2022. It gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase a home with a minimum down payment of 20% and a credit term of up to 20 years. The rate for contract soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing, it is 7%.

The program of the Ministry of Economy is implemented together with the Ministry of Statistics and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". The “eOselya” partner banks are Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Globus Bank, Sky Bank and Ukreximbank.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.