The Russians attack Ukraine with drones all day long. The Air Defense Forces shot down 64 Shahed drones

Today, starting at 01:30, the Russians are massively attacking Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs and drones of an unknown type from the Russian Oryol.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Air Force detected 114 air targets. As of 17:30, air defense forces shot down 64 enemy drones, mainly in the center of the country and in the northeastern regions.

Another 41 UAVs were lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, and two Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

Combat work continues — four enemy UAVs are still in the sky of Ukraine.

As of 18:20, an air raid alert was declared only in the Zhytomyr region. The Air Force informs that it is there that the drone is fixed.

