The court convicted the “Minister of Justice of DPR” in absentia

The Pechersk District Court of the city of Kyiv sentenced the so-called minister of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, which is controlled by militants, to 12 years in prison in absentia. His property is also confiscated.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The former law enforcement officer served the occupiers since 2014, betraying Ukraine. In April 2022, he headed the "Ministry of Justice", which was formed by militants in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

In this position, the person involved created the appearance of the legitimacy of the occupying power in the region — he spoke at public speeches about the creation and work order of "judicial units".

He also took part in the opening of the "Department of the Central Intelligence Agency" in occupied Mariupol and signed an agreement on cooperation between the "Ministry of Justice", which was formed by militants in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in May 2023.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.