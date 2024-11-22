General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1 050 Russians over the past day

On November 21, Russia lost 1 050 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, one air defense vehicle, one operational-tactical level drone, eight cruise missiles, 32 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment.

In total, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost more than 728 000 soldiers killed and wounded. For more information, see the infographic:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.