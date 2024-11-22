Trump has chosen a new candidate for the post of the US Attorney General

After Matt Geitz, who is accused of pedophilia, withdrew his candidacy, Donald Trump chose a new contender for the position of the US Attorney General — Floridaʼs first female Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He wrote about this on his social network.

The US President-elect Trump announced Bondi as his nominee for attorney general, hours after Matt Gaetz declared his resignation amid Republican opposition and fears he would not be voted on by the Senate.

“For too long, the embattled Justice Department has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — it wonʼt happen again. Pam will reorient the Department of Justice to its direct purpose — fighting crime and restoring security in America," Trump wrote.

Pam Bondi is a longtime Trump ally who served on his first transition team and chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded by former Trump administration staffers.

Prior to her involvement in national politics, Bondi spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor in the Hillsborough County Stateʼs Attorneyʼs Office. From 2011 to 2019, she served as the Attorney General of Florida.

Pam Bondi was one of Trumpʼs lawyers during the 2019 impeachment trial, when he was charged but not convicted of trying to make military aid to Ukraine contingent on Kyivʼs willingness to investigate the involvement of Hunter Biden, Joe Bidenʼs son, in corruption schemes.

Bondi also criticized the criminal cases against Trump and special counsel Jack Smith, who indicted Trump in two federal cases. She called Smith and the other prosecutors who brought charges against Trump "terrible" people who are "weaponizing our legal system".