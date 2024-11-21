Matt Geitz, who is accused of pedophilia, withdrew his candidacy for the post of the US Attorney General

Former congressman Matt Geitz from the state of Florida declared that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of US attorney general under the administration of Donald Trump.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

According to the politician, his appointment "unfairly diverts attention". He made the announcement after meetings with Republican senators this week as President-elect Trumpʼs transition team tried to gauge whether he could garner enough GOP support.

"There is no time for a futile, protracted argument in Washington, so I will withdraw my name from consideration for the position of attorney general," he wrote.

Geitz is known for his right-wing views and complete loyalty to Trump. He also constantly criticizes Ukraine and spreads fakes about the war. He did not vote for the aid bills and accused Biden of spending American money on Ukrainian pensions.

Democrats have called for the release of the House Ethics Committee report detailing the investigation into Geitz, including allegations of sexual harassment, drug use, campaign funds and more. The calls came after Republicans voted not to release the findings of the investigation.

Matt Geitz has denied allegations investigated by the Justice Department and the Ethics Committee, including that he allegedly had sex with a woman in 2017 when she was a minor. CNN sources say the woman told the Ethics Committee that she had two sexual encounters with Geitz at a party in 2017 when she was 17.

Donald Trump supported the nomination of Geitz for the "shake-up" of the Department of Justice, but many of his allies doubted that the politician would pass the hearing in the Senate. According to CNN sources, although the Republican senators maintained a neutral position during the meetings with Gaitz and JD Vance, there was anxiety in the Senate about possible charges against the ex-congressman.