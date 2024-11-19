News

Swedish police are investigating the rupture of an underwater cable as sabotage

Liza Brovko
Swedish police are investigating the break of an underwater communication cable in the Baltic Sea as sabotage. The investigation is being conducted by the National Operational Department Noa.

This is reported by the Swedish publication SVT.

"The qualification of the crime at the moment is sabotage. The preliminary investigation continues and is at an early stage," state prosecutor Henrik Soderman said.

The Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which was being watched by NATO forces and in particular two Danish warships, came into the field of view of Sweden. The 217-meter-long cargo ship was passing close to two damaged submarine cables in the Baltic Sea, connecting Sweden and Lithuania, Finland and Germany, when the damage occurred.

Now the fleet of the Armed Forces of Sweden is heading to the cliff sites to investigate the seabed and learn more details about the incident.

