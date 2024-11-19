Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX is valued at $255 billion

American billionaire Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX is negotiating the sale of insider shares — this could increase its value to $255 billion.

Bloomberg writes about it.

This is a significant premium to the companyʼs price, compared to the $210 billion it was valued at back in June 2024. It will also strengthen SpaceXʼs status as the most valuable private company in the United States.

SpaceXʼs new valuation would be a record for an American private company, but would still be lower than Chinese TikTok parent ByteDanceʼs valuation of $268 billion in December 2023. By market capitalization, SpaceX has already matched some of the largest public companies in the world.

A secondary market, where employees and some shareholders who bought shares early can sell them, gives investors in privately held SpaceX a new way to capitalize on Elon Muskʼs strong ties to the US President-elect Donald Trump.

Shares in electric car maker Tesla, Muskʼs only publicly traded company, have jumped 26% since the Nov. 5 presidential election, adding $200 billion to its market capitalization.

There is a difference between public and private companies. Public companies have shares that can be bought or sold on the stock exchange, and they are also required to publicly report on their activities. While private companies do not trade their shares on the open market, their owners are a limited number of people or organizations and are subject to fewer disclosure requirements.

Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election brought the worldʼs richest people a record $64 billion in one day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.