The Iranian regime recognized a student who stripped down to her underwear as a sign of protest as “mentally ill”

An Iranian woman will not face charges over her anti-hijab protest at a university in Tehran. After hospitalization in a psychiatric clinic, she returned to her family.

At the beginning of November 2024, a student of the Islamic Azad University went to the courtyard of the campus in her underwear. She was detained and called "indecent" behavior.

According to the Amir Kabir Newsletter community, the girlʼs act is like a protest. Earlier, she was attacked — according to one version, because of wearing the hijab incorrectly, according to another — because she did not wear it. The girl was attacked by members of the universityʼs security forces and representatives of the pro-government youth organization "Basij" — they tore her clothes and threw away her headscarf.

During the detention, the student was hit with her head against a car door or a pole. A representative of the university stated that she "is under strong mental pressure" and has a "mental disorder". The event caused international condemnation, and the human rights organization Amnesty International called for the immediate release of the victim.

The press secretary of the judiciary, Asghar Jahangir, said that the girl was allegedly sent to the hospital, where it was found that she allegedly suffers from a mental illness.

This is not the first such case. A refugee from Iran, who now lives in Canada, told the BBC that the Iranian regime morally pressured her family, demanding that they recognize the woman as mentally ill. According to her, many people do this to protect their loved ones.

Islamic Sharia law, introduced in Iran after the 1979 revolution, requires women to cover their hair and wear long, loose clothing to hide their figure. Violators face a public reprimand, fine or arrest.

In 2022, 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for wearing an "inappropriate" hijab. This event caused a wave of protests in social networks and on the streets of the country. In 2024, the UN Independent International Mission in Iran confirmed that Amini had died due to physical violence.

