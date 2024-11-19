“Ukrnafta” buys 51% of the Shell gas station network in Ukraine

The company "Ukrnafta", which is part of the “Naftogaz Group”, and the international company “Shell” concluded an agreement on the purchase of a 51% stake in "Alliance Holding". That is, “Ukrnafta” will receive 118 Shell gas stations in Ukraine.

This was reported by the “Naftogaz” press service.

In the coming days, “Ukrnafta” and “Shell” will apply to the Antimonopoly Committee for a concentration permit — this is a mandatory prerequisite for the completion of the deal. After that, the company will completely complete it and acquire all the rights and obligations of a shareholder.

According to “Naftogaz”, “Shell” is one of the ten largest chains in Ukraine in terms of sales. It is in ninth place in terms of sales of fuel according to the results of 6 months of 2023 and in seventh place in terms of the number of gas stations, which are located mainly in favorable areas with intensive traffic.

According to the head of the “Naftogaz Group” Oleksiy Chernyshov the purchase of 51% of “Shell” in Ukraine will create additional financial income for the “Naftogaz Group” and contribute to an increase in deductions to the state budget.

During the year, “Ukrnafta” will rebrand all “Shell” gas stations. Their staff will be retained.

“Shell” is an international energy company that operates in 70 countries around the world. “Shell” in Ukraine focuses mostly on the direction of construction and operation of the gas station network, as well as on fuel sales.

