Great Britain, Germany, Canada and Luxembourg contributed new funds to the Drone Coalition

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with 7.5 million pounds (about $9.4 million) for strike and reconnaissance drones. These are additional funds for the Drone Coalition, which the country co-chairs with Latvia.

This is stated on the website of the British government

It was noted there that the funds for drones for Ukraine were allocated from the annual funding fund in the amount of 3 billion pounds (this is approximately $3.8 billion).

In addition to Great Britain, other countries contributed new funds to the drone coalition, the total amount reached more than $20 million.

Germany allocated $12 million 700 thousand, Canada and Luxembourg — $3 million 800 thousand each.

Therefore, now the total monetary fund of the drone coalition will amount to more than $85 million, of which $19 million was contributed by Great Britain.

The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada and the Netherlands also joined the Coalition.

To help Ukraine, eight coalitions of capabilities have already been created — the Air Force Coalition, the Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense Coalition, the Artillery Coalition, the Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition, the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, the IT Coalition, the Mine Action Coalition, and the Drone Coalition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.