Zelensky signed a law that allows the military to independently dispose of payments for missing or captured

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law No. 11407, which allows the military to determine family members or people who will receive payments in the event of his disappearance or capture.

If the serviceman does not make a personal order, then the money will be paid in equal parts first of all to the wife (husband), legal representatives of the children, and parents.

And in the second place — to adult children, brothers, sisters, in a total amount not exceeding 20%. This does not apply to servicemen who voluntarily surrendered, voluntarily left military units or deserted.

Previously, the government simplified the procedure for paying aid for the death or injury of military personnel. At the same time, the amounts of payments have not changed

