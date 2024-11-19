50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in Great Britain

50 000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained as part of the Interflex training mission in Great Britain.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"Kosovo, Romania and Estonia are the latest countries to join the global effort, advocating for freedom and stability," they wrote.

The Interflex training program involving specialists from Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia started in early 2022. It covered weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, patrol tactics and much more.

Training of the Ukrainian military abroad

The EU extended the training mission for the Ukrainian military for another 2 years.

So far, 63 000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained under the EUMAM Ukraine program. In the coming months, the mission will prepare another 15 000.

EUMAM Ukraine will cooperate with NATO, in particular with the NATO Security Assistance and Training Organization for Ukraine (NSATU), and exchange information with it.

Also, Ukrainian military personnel and specialists underwent training in various countries for the management and maintenance of F-16 fighters, in particular, Denmark, the USA, Great Britain, France and Romania.

