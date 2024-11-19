The Cabinet of Ministers added kratom to the list of psychotropic substances

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made changes to the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors. The sale of kratom and mitragynine will now be restricted.

This is stated in Cabinet Resolution No. 1306 of November 15, 2024.

The list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors in Ukraine includes compounds that affect the human psyche and can be used to manufacture drugs.

The law regulates who can produce, store, use or transport these substances and under what conditions. The goal is to prevent their illegal circulation. So, the list was replenished with the following items:

leaves (whole or chopped) of the plant Mitragyna speciosa (kratom);

Mitragynine.

Kratom is a plant that is common in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. According to the World Health Organization, kratom leaves have traditionally been used as a stimulant or pain reliever. In small doses it acts as an energiser, in larger doses as a sedative.

Mitragynine is an alkaloid, the main active chemical compound found in the kratom leaf. It is mitragynine that is responsible for most of its effects by acting on opioid receptors in the brain. Scientists are investigating the effects and possible effects of the substance, because it is little studied. It can potentially replace opioids.

However, due to the risk of abuse and addiction, kratom is banned or restricted in many countries. Now Ukraine is among them. Until now, kratom could be purchased in powder, capsule, tea, or other products online or in physical stores.

The Government of Ukraine wants to restore state control over the quality of medicinal products and compliance with licensing conditions for the production, trade and import of medicinal products from January 1, 2025. Supervision was suspended in connection with the introduction of martial law. However, unscheduled inspections were still allowed in certain cases.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.