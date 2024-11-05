State control over the quality of medicines is being restored inn Ukraine

The government will restore state control over the quality of medicinal products, as well as compliance with licensing conditions for production, trade and import of medicinal products from January 1, 2025.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Corresponding changes were made to Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) Resolution No. 303 of March 13, 2022 "On Termination of State Supervision (Control) and State Market Supervision in Martial Law".

The changes provide for state supervision of compliance with the requirements of the legislation on the quality of medicinal products, licensing conditions for conducting economic activities on the cultivation of plants included in the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors approved by CMU.

In addition, control will be restored over the development, production, manufacture, storage, transportation, acquisition, sale, use, destruction of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors included in the specified list.

State supervision over compliance with licensing conditions for the production of medicinal products, wholesale and retail trade and import (except for active pharmaceutical ingredients), approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 929 of November 30, 2016, will also be restored.

State supervision was suspended in connection with the introduction of martial law. However, unscheduled inspections were still allowed in certain cases.

