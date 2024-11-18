Border guards seized four kilograms of silver coins worth over a million hryvnias at the Ustyluh checkpoint in Volyn

At the Ustyluh checkpoint in Volyn, border guards seized silver coins worth more than a million hryvnias.

This was reported in the Western Department of the State Border Service.

Yesterday, military personnel of the Volyn border detachment, together with customs officers, found cultural values, which were probably trying to be imported into Ukraine, at the Ustyluh checkpoint.

These are 72 silver coins with a total weight of more than four kilograms, minted in Cameroon and the Pacific nation of Niue.

The drivers of the "Riga — Kyiv" bus — a 44-year-old from Kyiv and a 41-year-old resident of the Poltava region — tried to transport them. They hid the boxes of coins in their personal belongings in the luggage compartment of the bus.

Employees of the State Customs Service drew up administrative reports on both of them for violating customs rules, and the goods were seized.

