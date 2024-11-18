Ukraine plans to launch the “Pluses” military support program

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to launch a nationwide program of support for military personnel "Pluses".

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko at a briefing, Suspilne reports.

"Pluses will be the virtual currency of our application, in which we will add 100 largest businesses of Ukraine that will support our military," she said.

According to the government official, the program will allow the military to receive bonuses, discounts, priority opportunities to purchase various products through the interaction between "Army+" and a hundred of the largest businesses of Ukraine.

Chernohorenko noted that four companies have already become partners of the program, and invited other business representatives to join this program.

"A memorandum will be opened, 100 businesses will sign this memorandum with the Ministry of Defense, and we will attach absolutely all the loyalty we can accumulate in our country for the sake of our military. Our military should be rewarded by all of society, all businesses, and Army+ will provide that single point of entry,” she said.

The "Army+" application was presented on August 8. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. The function of personal identification ("Army ID") and the reporting system (electronic reports) are available there.

