He beat, held hostages and demanded $2.5 million. The deputy from Dnipropetrovsk region was sent to custody

A deputy of one of the local councils of the Dnipropetrovsk region was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty with the infliction of physical suffering and extortion (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2021 the suspect wanted to join the activities of an entrepreneur from Dnipro who was engaged in the construction of solar power plants and purchased the necessary equipment. Having not properly registered the purchased power plants and, probably, not receiving profit from their work, the suspect began to accuse the entrepreneur of this and demand money from him.

Despite the fact that the businessman mobilized to the ranks of the Armed Forces, during 2022-2024, the suspect repeatedly called the victim, demanding to return the money he allegedly owed. In addition, the deputy constantly changed the amount of the "debt".

At the end of October 2024, on the highway near Spaske (Dnipropetrovsk region), the suspect, together with accomplices, blocked the victimʼs car and, threatening him with physical violence, demanded to hand over $2.5 million and re-register the company. After receiving a refusal, the suspect and his accomplices beat the victim for 40 minutes, and then forcibly took him to a building, where he was held for about a day, threatening torture and murder. Later he was released to look for money.

The law enforcement officers detained the deputy during a meeting with the victim after another death threat.

Now the law enforcement officers are identifying all those involved in the crime and solving the issue of notifying them of suspicion.

The suspect was sent to custody with the right to deposit 1.2 million hryvnias as bail. The prosecutor filed an appeal because he does not agree with this decision of the court.

