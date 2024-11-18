A drunk driver rammed a traffic stop in Khmelnytskyi. Three people died

On the morning of November 18, a drunk driver drove into a public transport stop in Khmelnytskyi. Three people died.

The police of the region writes about it.

The driver of a BMW X6 car collided with Skoda Octavia and Mazda cars, after which he drove into a public transport stop.

As a result of the accident, three women (ages 60, 56 and 53) who were standing at the bus stop died from their injuries.

According to the police, the driver was driving with clear signs of intoxication. He was arrested at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides from seven to 12 years of imprisonment.

