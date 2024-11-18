The Air Defense Forces shot down 8 out of 11 enemy drones

At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 8 enemy drones out of 11.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Three more drones were lost in location.

The Russian Federation also attacked with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of Russia and an Kh-59 guided air missile from the Kursk region.

One of the blows hit the critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy. After that, the light disappeared there.

UAVs of the Shahed type and UAVs of an unspecified type were launched by Russia from the Kursk region.

Enemy drones were shot down in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.