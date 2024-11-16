Ukraine drew against Georgia in the penultimate round of the UEFA Nations League

Ukraine drew 1:1 against Georgia in the penultimate round of the UEFA Nations League.

According to the results of the first meeting between the two teams in October, Ukraine won 1:0. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the winning goal in Poznan, Poland.

Today, the organizers of the game in Batumi faced a serious challenge — a downpour. However, the field was kept in good condition and the teams started the match at the scheduled time.

The score was opened in the 7th minute of the match. During the attack of the Ukrainians, the player of the Georgian team, Solomon Kverkvelia, played unsuccessfully, he cut the ball into his own goal.

In the 76th minute, the Georgian national team managed to score against the Ukrainian team, Georges Mikautadze scored.

Neither team managed to score another goal, the draw was 1:1.

Before the final, sixth round, the national team of Ukraine occupies the last, fourth place in the group. Albania and the Czech Republic will play another match of the fifth round at 21:45 Kyiv time.

The Ukrainians will play the next and last match in the group in the League of Nations on November 19 in Albania.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.