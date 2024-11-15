In the USA, a 98-year-old man received a certificate of secondary education

In the United States, a 98-year-old resident of the state of Rhode Island, a veteran of the Second World War, obtained a certificate of secondary education.

NBC 10 News reported.

Anthony Simeone dropped out of high school at 16 to help support his family, and at 17 joined the US Army to fight in World War II.

The American fought in the Battle of the Bulge (or the Battle of the Bulge), earned his GED after returning to the United States after the war, and now has an official high school diploma from Cranston High School East.

"I never expected to receive this honor," Simeone said.

The ceremony was organized by the manʼs granddaughter, who teaches at an elementary school in the city of Cranston.

