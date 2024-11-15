Sequins, deities and “armor of courage”. The participants of “Miss Universe” showed their national costumes

The Miss Universe contest has started in Mexico. Traditionally, on the day of its grand opening, a show of national costumes took place.

CNN writes about it.

The show of national costumes allows the participants to talk about their country without words, to show its culture and peculiarities.

Ukraine is represented this year by a model from Odesa Alina Ponomarenko. Her costume — "Strength of the Earth" — symbolizes the rich, fertile, holy Ukrainian land, covered with strong armor, which protects Ukraine.

missukraine_universe / Instagram missukraine_universe / Instagram missukraine_universe / Instagram

The creators of the suit noted that the armor of the suit was created "from the indomitability and courage of Ukrainian defenders and defenders", the resilience of relatives who are waiting for their sons, daughters, husbands and fathers from the war.

"Miss Ukraine" Alina Ponomarenko.

The costumes of the participants are inspired by folk art, deities or flags of their countries. However, some took unconventional approaches — for example, Kenyaʼs costume featured the faces of several famous Kenyan athletes to show off their prowess in long-distance running.

Miss Kenya Irene Muki.

Miss Chile took to the catwalk with a huge roulette wheel as a tribute to the popular Chilean TV show Sábado Gigante.

"Miss Chile" Emilia Dides.

The costume of the participant from Argentina symbolized the jungle and waterfalls, and the toucan bird became the main accessory. The representative from Aruba came out in a costume of the endangered Arabus sich, and the participant from Costa Rica — in an outfit inspired by the countryʼs currency, the Costa Rican colon.

"Miss Costa Rica" Elena Hidalgo.

"Miss Aruba" Anouk Eman.

"Miss Argentina" Magali Benjam.

Miss Malta Beatrice Njoya became the first Miss Universe contestant to reach the finals at the age of 40 after the pageant lifted its age limit of 28.

"Miss Malta" Beatrice Njoya.

"Miss Ecuador" took the stage in a costume of the historic center of the capital Quito, and on her shoulders rose the churches of San Francisco and Santo Domingo.

"Miss Ecuador" Tema Mara.

And Miss Colombia used feathers in her costume to emphasize her cultural ties with Mexico, which is hosting the pageant this year.

"Miss Colombia" Emilia Dides.

The costume of "Miss Italy" paid tribute to the Italian cinema of the 1960s, and the contestant from Cambodia appeared in the costume of a deity. Miss Zimbabwe was a colorful eagle.

"Miss Italy" Glenani Cavalcante.