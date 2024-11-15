In a conversation with Putin, the German Chancellor called for negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the afternoon of November 15. They spoke for the first time in almost two years.

This was reported by the German government press service.

Olaf Scholz condemned Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine and called on Putin to stop it and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The German chancellor also called on Russia to negotiate with Ukraine in order to achieve a "fair and lasting peace". He emphasized Germanyʼs "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine in the peace process.

The chancellor also said that Germany will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

On the eve of the conversation with Putin, Scholz spoke by phone with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and will do so again.

Before that, the last conversation between Scholz and Putin took place in December 2022. Then the chancellor also called on the Russian leader to resolve the problem diplomatically and withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.

